Specialty cocktails being served throughout Durham in honor of city's 150th birthday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Distillery and Discover Durham hosted Sesquicentennial Sips: A Durham 150 Cocktail Tasting Tuesday night.

A bartender from Local 22 whipped up cocktails being made at restaurants around the city as part of the 150th birthday celebration of Durham.

The cocktails are made with Conniption Gin from the Durham Distillery and can be found at area bars and restaurants including Counting House, Kingfisher, Arcana, Copa, The Durham Hotel and Alley Twenty Six.

"I grew up in Pittsburgh," said Lee Katrincic, who owns the distillery with his wife. "Durham has the same kind of vibe that Pittsburgh does."

The distillery opened in 2015 and just announced this week it is opening Corpse Reviver --a gin bar-- beneath the location after Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 290 into law.

"After September 1st, we're allowed to sell cocktails," said Katrincic. "We can make gin cocktails and we can sell them like a regular bar would."

He said he loves Durham's spirit.

"If you have a bar opening -- someone who has been established here -- everyone is very excited about that bar opening even if it's across the street from them," Katrincic said. "They want it to succeed just like anyone else does and I think that's a very cool thing in Durham."

Durham Distillery also just debuted a Conniption Gin Rose Spritz.

"They're making world-class products here - right here in Durham - and one of the things I like about Durham is how much people support each other," said Susan Amey, president and CEO of Discover Durham.

The Durham 150 closing ceremony takes place Saturday, November 2nd at DPAC. Tickets are on sale now.
