Starbucks hosts 'pop-up parties' with free coffee until NYE

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Starbucks is giving customers another reason to celebrate the end of the decade.

Starting December 27, customers can get a free 'tall' espresso drink--including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte. The party will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until December 31. Two hundred stores across the country will participate each day.

Two locations in the Triangle area will host pop-up parties Friday: the location on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh and on Weston Parkway in Cary. However, the location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.
