Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups

Friday is free cup day at Starbucks! The coffee giant is giving away limited-edition reusable red cups to kick off the holidays.

SEATTLE, Wa. --
Friday is free cup day at Starbucks! The coffee giant is giving away limited-edition reusable red cups to kick off the holiday season.

RELATED: How early is too early for Christmas music and decorations?

Starbucks unveils new cups every year, and this year there'll be four different versions. They include: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.

Starbucks announced the freebie on Twitter.

"It's heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today (Nov. 2nd), when you buy a holiday beverage!".
