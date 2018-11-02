Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups

It’s heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today (Nov. 2nd), when you buy a holiday beverage!



(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.) pic.twitter.com/TxuLC1O9SE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 2, 2018

Friday is free cup day at Starbucks! The coffee giant is giving away limited-edition reusable red cups to kick off the holiday season.Starbucks unveils new cups every year, and this year there'll be four different versions. They include: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.Starbucks announced the freebie on Twitter."It's heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today (Nov. 2nd), when you buy a holiday beverage!".