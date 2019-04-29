Food & Drink

Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino returns for the summer

Starbucks has announced that it's bringing back a popular summertime drink.

The coffee giant says you can begin enjoying its S'mores Frappuccinos on Tuesday, April 30th.

It's made with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice.

It's then finished off with more marshmallowy whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. No campfire needed!

The drink was first introduced in 2015, but Starbucks came under fire when it didn't offer it last summer.

The frozen beverage comes in at just under 500 calories for a Grande size.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksfoodcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News