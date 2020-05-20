NC State Fair selling deep-fried goodness at Memorial Day Weekend fair food drive-thru

They're holding drive-thru fair food days from Friday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m.
All you have to do is go to the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order some fair favorites without leaving your car.
RELATED | Order up! Morning crew celebrates 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
They're offering everything from funnel cakes and cotton candy to deep-fried Oreos and Snickers and Dole whip floats. The event is cash-only. Here's a list of offerings:
- Funnel cakes: $6
- Deep-fried Oreos: $5
- Deep-fried Snickers: $5
- Fresh squeezed lemonade 32 oz.: $4
- Bottled water: $2
- Candy apple: $3
- Candy apple with nuts: $4
- Cotton candy: $5
- Tropical delights smoothies (strawberry, pina colada, peach)
- Pineapple cup: $10
- Dole whip float: $7
- Dole whip cup: $5
If you can't go this weekend, no worries! Another drive-thru is scheduled for next weekend.