How to makes these festive Star Wars Christmas Cookies

Star Wars Christmas Cookies (Credit: Charity Mathews/foodlets.com)

Charity Mathews
Looking for a Christmas cookies that are simply out of the world? Try these Star Wars Christmas Cookies!

The idea comes from foodlet.com's Charity Mathews.

What you'll need:

  • Food coloring
  • Chocolate cooking icing in a piping bag
  • Baking pans
  • Rolling pin
  • Parchment sheets
  • Your favorite sugar cookie recipe or store bought mix
  • The force (just kidding ... kind of)


Here's a step-by-step guide to making your new holiday treat!

*Hint, directions are in the image captions*





Viewing this story on a mobile device and having problems viewing the gallery? Here's a mobile-friendly guide.

Check out foodlets's other fun winter-themed ideas like melting snowmen or sparkly Santa cookies.

Charity Mathews is an ABC11 contributor. For more fun food ideas follow her on Instagram or Facebook.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC11.
