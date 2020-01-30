Food & Drink

Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply

NEW YORK -- Hold onto your cabernet, a new study finds climate change is threatening the world's wine supply.

The study found if the global temperature rises by 3.6 degrees in the next 80 years, wine regions could shrink by up to 56%.

Researchers say 85% of those regions would be ruined if there's a temperature rise of 7.2 degrees.

Grapes are sensitive to temperature change, a co-author in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences wrote.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Australia could be most affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwineclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
McDougald residents show up to first DHA meeting since evacuations
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Powerball Results: 1 ticket in Fla. nets $394M jackpot after winning numbers drawing
Former RDU airport employee charged with secret peeping
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cary Parkway crash
Show More
Cary man charged with sending child pornography to undercover detective
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across night sky
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game in Cary
Is your Amazon delivery late? This may be the reason why
More TOP STORIES News