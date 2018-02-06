MCDONALD'S

Study reveals chemical in McDonald's french fries may be cure for baldness

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness.

Scientists from Japan said the chemical is added to the fries in order to keep the cooking oil from frothing up.

When they tested that chemical on mice, scientists said they regrew hair.

Scientists said this is the first time they have mass produced what they are calling "hair follicle germs" with this method.

The next step would be to try it on human skin cells.

McDonald's has not commented on the study at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstudyfast food restaurantrestaurantanimaldistractionmcdonald'smcdonaldsu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MCDONALD'S
They hope you'll be "lovin' it:" Changes are coming to McDonald's
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
More mcdonald's
FOOD & DRINK
Soul good: The 4 best soul food spots in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News