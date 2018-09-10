FOOD & DRINK

Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong

EMBED </>More Videos

Subway is saying goodbye to the $5 Footlong.

The $5 Footlong is a Subway favorite. But soon, the signature 12-inch deal may not be available at your local store.

CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today each individual franchise owner can choose whether or not to offer the option. The change takes effect this month.

The $5 Footlong had been off the menu for years when Subway gave it a second life last winter.

A lot of franchisees weren't happy. Their beef, so to speak, was the pricing. They complained about the narrow profit margins that came with the deal.

The chain is pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsubwayfoodu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New Vietnamese spot MKG Kitchen debuts in Morgan Street Food Hall
Snoopy's rolls back hot dog prices for 40th anniversary
3 new spots in the Morgan Street Food Hall for pizza, ice cream and banh mi
Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs celebrates 40th birthday 1/2 priced dogs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence growing in size and strength as it heads toward Carolinas
LATEST EVACUATIONS: North Topsail Beach residents & visitors
How to prepare for a hurricane
Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Wrightsville Beach boat owners not taking chances ahead of Florence
Fayetteville residents brace for Florence using lessons learned from Matthew
32 animals adopted from Harnett County Animal Shelter over the weekend
Show More
7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane
Duke Energy Progress: Florence could bring widespread power outages
Prep your pets for Hurricane Florence
Florence causing swimming concerns at North Carolina beaches
Chelsi Smith, Texas native who won Miss Universe, dies
More News