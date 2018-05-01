FOOD & DRINK

Surf's up: The 6 best spots to score seafood in Raleigh

Photo: Courtney B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when seafood cravings strike.

1. 42nd Street Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill



PHOTO: L H./YELP

Topping the list is 42nd Street Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill. Located at 508 W. Jones St. in North Central, this bar and traditional American spot is the highest-rated seafood spot in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the steamed oysters, fried green tomato appetizer and on-the-house hush puppies.

2. The Cortez



PHOTO: RON W./YELP

Next up is Hillsborough's The Cortez, situated at 413 Glenwood Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, this seafood and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to the happy hour dollar oysters, yellowtail ceviche and bulgogi brussel sprouts.

3. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar



Photo: ST. ROCH FINE OYSTERS + BAR/Yelp

Central's St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, located at 223 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. Look forward to BBQ crawfish, boudin tamale, fried catfish and steak.

4. The Capital Grille



Photo: The capital grille/Yelp

Over in Falls of Neuse, check out The Capital Grille, which has earned four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp. Located at 4242 Six Forks Rd., The Capital Grille offers fan favorites such as the lobster mac 'n cheese, tuna tartare and much more.

5. Jack's Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant



Photo: RON W./Yelp

Finally, here's Jack's Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant, a South Central favorite with four stars out of 53 reviews. Stop by 1516 New Bern Ave. to hit up this Southern and soul food spot. Crowd favorites include the turnip greens, catfish, and salmon cakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News