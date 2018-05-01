Surf's up: The 6 best spots to score seafood in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when seafood cravings strike.
1. 42nd Street Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
PHOTO: L H./YELP
Topping the list is 42nd Street Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill. Located at 508 W. Jones St. in North Central, this bar and traditional American spot is the highest-rated seafood spot in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the steamed oysters, fried green tomato appetizer and on-the-house hush puppies.
2. The Cortez
PHOTO: RON W./YELP
Next up is Hillsborough's The Cortez, situated at 413 Glenwood Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, this seafood and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to the happy hour dollar oysters, yellowtail ceviche and bulgogi brussel sprouts.
3. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar
Photo: ST. ROCH FINE OYSTERS + BAR/Yelp
Central's St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, located at 223 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. Look forward to BBQ crawfish, boudin tamale, fried catfish and steak.
4. The Capital Grille
Photo: The capital grille/Yelp
Over in Falls of Neuse, check out The Capital Grille, which has earned four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp. Located at 4242 Six Forks Rd., The Capital Grille offers fan favorites such as the lobster mac 'n cheese, tuna tartare and much more.
5. Jack's Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant
Photo: RON W./Yelp
Finally, here's Jack's Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant, a South Central favorite with four stars out of 53 reviews. Stop by 1516 New Bern Ave. to hit up this Southern and soul food spot. Crowd favorites include the turnip greens, catfish, and salmon cakes.