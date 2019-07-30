Food & Drink

Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order

Do you get food delivered to your house or office?

What if we told you that more than a quarter of food deliverers admit to swiping some of your food from your order.

It's not always as dramatic and unsanitary as the incident of a Doordash driver caught drinking someone's milkshake.

However, 28-percent of the nearly 500 drivers surveyed in a recent US Foods study did admit to taking food from someone's order.

Customers, however, say they are hip to it with roughly the same percentage of people surveyed saying they have suspected this was going on.

A few fries off the top, some chips, maybe a missing side here and there.

Eighty-five percent of people say they would like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to keep this from happening.
