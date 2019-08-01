Food & Drink

Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

More than 7,600 people filled out Market Force's Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey looked at food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness among other things.

RELATED: 28 percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order, survey says

While In-N-Out scored an overall rating of 73, Chick-fil-A did even better. It scored a 79 and now reigns supreme.

In-N-Out didn't even make second place overall, which went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane's, with a rating of 78.

See more stories on food and drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchick fil afast food restaurantchickenburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Clayton 15-year-old
Elusive Emu spotted at Hillsborough farm
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Parents of Americans accused in Rome police officer death speak out
7 arrested in 9th District absentee ballot fraud investigation
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Show More
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Internet-linked cars vulnerable to hackers, group says
107-year-old woman reveals secret to long, happy life
'Evil world out here': Man robbed at Fayetteville gas station
More TOP STORIES News