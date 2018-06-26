FOOD & DRINK

Sushi, ramen and more: The top 3 spots to savor Japanese fare in Fayetteville

Umami. | Photo: Kate A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Umami



Photo: umami/Yelp

Topping the list is Umami. Located at 6031 Yadkin Road, Suite B, the sushi bar is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.

Specialty menu items include the popcorn langoustine roll: spicy tuna and avocado topped with tempura langoustine, spicy mayo and eel sauce. The Japanese establishment also offers an array of teriyaki dishes, curries and katsu. Wash down your meal with bubble tea in flavors like jasmine and honeydew.

2. Ramen Tsubaki



Photo: whitney t./Yelp

Next up is Ramen Tsubaki, situated at 508 N. McPherson Church Road, Suite 102. With four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Look for the Wafu Shoyu ramen: chicken, kelp and dried bonito broth flavored with soy sauce, chicken, pork or beef, bamboo shoots, fish cake and green onions. Other menu options include vegan ramen, pork and shrimp buns, and an ahi tuna poke bowl.

3. Wasabi



Photo: mickey p./Yelp

Wasabi, located at 144 Owen Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar four stars out of 98 reviews. Yelp reviewer Natacha W. wrote, "I love their sushi and the hibachi is probably the best in the entire Fayetteville area."

Craving soup? Check out the vegetable udon or steak yaki udon. Wasabi also offers an array of hibachi combinations, all served with soup or salad. For dessert, look for fried ice cream, mochi ice cream and fried cheese cake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFayetteville
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News