FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell Cantina opens near NC State with burritos and booze

Photo: Adam Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Taco Bell Cantina has opened its doors in Raleigh, serving up libations along with its menu of fast-food fare. Located at 2304 Hillsborough St. across from North Carolina State, the chain's new eatery sells beer, hard cider, sangria and frozen cocktails.

Find familiar food items on the menu, including nacho fries, the burrito supreme, the double cheesy gordita crunch, the power menu bowl, Mexican pizza, fiesta taco salad and more. According to Living Mas, the cantina concept features an urban restaurant design, open kitchen and custom menu with shareable appetizers like jalapeno dippers and quesadilla nachos.

On the special drinks menu, you'll find Flat Rock Apple Cider, Landshark Lager, Bud Light and Copperhead Red Ale. Twisted freezes with rum, tequila or vodka are also available.

It's still early days for the new fast-food spot -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Adam Z., who reviewed it on Aug. 14, wrote, "It's a Taco Bell with alcohol -- what's not to like? The menu is basically the same as a regular Taco Bell. Everything was running smooth and my food came out perfect."

Head on over to check it out: Taco Bell is open from 7 a.m.-midnight from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
