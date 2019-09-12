Food & Drink

Taco Bell is rolling out new vegetarian menu

Taco Tuesday is about to go vegetarian. Taco Bell is rolling out a new section of its menu dedicated to meatless items.

These foods will have a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association Certification.


Two new meatless items will also be introduced, bringing the total number of vegetarian dishes to more than a dozen.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any item.

The vegetarian options are being rolled out at every Taco Bell location.

