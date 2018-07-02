FOOD & DRINK

Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar opens in Durham

By Hoodline
A Mexican bar and eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2816 Erwin Road, Suite 205, the fresh arrival is called Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar.

Stop by for Mexican cuisine, lime margaritas, seasonal cocktails, beer and sangria. The tamales are made by hand and served with crema and salsas de la mesa.

Other menu items include guajillo chile-spiked rotisserie chicken and bunuelos de coliflor, delicate cauliflower fritters in salsa verde with housemade queso fresco.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mindy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, wrote, "We ordered el pollo en salsa verde (chicken with green sauce), pastor de puerco (pork) and the braza la reina (vegetarian with pumpkin seeds on top). They were all good and delicious. The masa was well done and presentation was great."

And Josh W. wrote, "Service was very friendly and they were good about being quick during the lunch hour and bringing refreshing waters throughout the meal. I ordered the tamal pastor and the frijoles negros. The tamal was pretty tasty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
