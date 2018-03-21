FOOD & DRINK

Target continues unicorn trend with new flavored ice cream

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, one ice cream company is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
From floaties to onesies, to even Starbucks' frappuccinos, unicorns were the biggest trend of 2017.

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, a Target brand ice cream is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018.

Earlier this week, Target announced the release of "Unicorn Magic," the latest ice cream flavor from the Market Pantry Brand.

According to an Instagram post by Candy Hunting, which posts on the latest junk food updates, the ice cream is described to have a "pink fruit base with sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl, and glitter candy bits."

Unicorn stans, the mythical creature flavored ice cream can be found at your nearby Target.
