﻿Taste This: Crispy Pig Head among Raleigh's most buzzed-about dishes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Stanbury restaurant has a dinner menu that changes daily depending on seasonal ingredients. But, there is one item that has stood the test of time since the restaurant opened in 2013.
"Our menu changes a good amount," explained Chef Drew Maykuth. "But, it's the one thing that's stayed on the menu since day one."
Maykuth is referring to the Crispy Pig Head. The name may cause some to immediately wince, but the dish is simply slow-cooked pulled pork shaped into a croquette served on a bed of beluga lentils, arugula, mustard, creme fraiche and a 62-degree duck egg.
"Essentially, there is all this meat in the jowls and cheek," Maykuth said. "It's really tender meat and then we saute up shallots, thyme, some creme fraiche, salt, pepper, and we make croquettes almost like a crab cake. My mom came in a while ago, shes a picky eater she was like, 'I don't want to eat pig head!' She liked it." Maykuth added. "The dish is pretty simple."
Stanbury is located at 938 N. Blount St. Raleigh, NC 27604.
Monday - Thursday 5- 10 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 5 - 11 p.m.
Closed Sundays
You can reach them at 919-977-4321.
