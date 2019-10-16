Food & Drink

Taste Test: We sample 8 top choices ahead of the NC State Fair

Related topics:
food & drinkraleighncstate fairfoodnc state fair
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
The story behind Raleigh crash that left car hanging from power lines
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds fly into side of NASCAR Hall of Fame
3 companies cited by labor dept. for deadly Durham explosion
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
Are you spotting more coyotes? Biologist explains why
New sexual misconduct charges filed against former band teacher
Show More
These photos of dogs on joyrides remind us to live in the moment
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Netherlands Family found living in isolation waiting for end of the world
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
More TOP STORIES News