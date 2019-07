Taste This: Andia's Homemade Ice Cream in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Andia's Homemade Ice Cream in Cary is known for many things but customers love seeing what it will come up with for its monthly monster milkshakes.The family-run ice cream shop makes products in small batches with premium milk.Andia Xouris's award-winning scoops include classics such as vanilla and double dark chocolate.Can't make up your mind? A flight of mini scoops allows you to try a few flavors in one sitting.The store is closed on Mondays but has the following hours:Tuesday-Thursday: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.Friday-Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.Sunday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.