Taste This: Bakery La Dolce Vita

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get a taste of Italy in Wake County!

Check out the Triangle's only New York-style Italian bakery serving up made-from-scratch baked goods.



The baker - born and raised in Italy - makes pastries, cakes, cookies and gluten free options.

La Dolce Vita even serves up an ice cream lasagna.
