That's sweet! Decorating the trendy sprinkle cake

Here's my first try on the trendy sprinkle cake! (Credit: Barbara Gibbs)

Here's my first try on the trendy sprinkle cake!

There are at least two methods to try when preparing this sweet creation.

Some cake artists coat an iced cake with sprinkles by rolling the cake on its side on a sheet pan filled with sprinkles.

Others use the method I demonstrate in the video above.

It's a fun way to say "Happy Birthday," "Congratulations, " or "Just Because!"

