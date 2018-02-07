THAT'S SWEET

That's Sweet! Tex Mex Spring Rolls

EMBED </>More Videos

If you like spring rolls wrapped around pickled jalapeños stuffed with yummy cheeses, then this is the recipe for you. (That's Sweet! Tex Mex Spring Rolls)

By
I love hanging out in the kitchen with my mom.

She's the best cook I know, and she's taught me everything I've learned about cooking.

That doesn't mean I cook well, but I like to give it a shot every once in a while.

When I do, I call her, ask for tips, or just to make sure I am not about to blow up my kitchen!

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Over the weekend while visiting family, she demonstrated a fantastic original recipe she is experimenting with, and the results are delicious!

If you like spring rolls wrapped around pickled jalapeños stuffed with yummy cheeses, then this is the recipe for you.

If you try it, let me know how it goes, and if you have a recipe you'd like to share, feel free!

Email it to me and maybe will feature it on "That's Sweet!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodThat's Sweetfoodcookingrecipe
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THAT'S SWEET
That's sweet! Decorating the trendy sprinkle cake
That's Sweet! National Pizza Day; let them eat cake!
Want to make a gingerbread project for the holidays?
Obsessed with the Angus Barn's cheese and crackers?
More That's Sweet
FOOD & DRINK
Soul good: The 4 best soul food spots in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News