FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best cafes in Chapel Hill

Photo: Soul Cocina/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering



Photo: anthony a./Yelp

Topping the list is The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering. The popular brunch spot, located at 750 MLK Jr. Blvd., is the highest rated cafe in Chapel Hill, boasting four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

2. Olio & Aceto Cafe



Photo: yuri o./Yelp

Next up is Olio & Aceto Cafe, situated at 400 S. Elliott Road. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Soul Cocina



Photo: soul cocina/Yelp

Last but not least, Soul Cocina, located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, serving vegan and gluten-free Colombfare, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Restaurant donates 1/2 of proceeds to Officer Ainsworth
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Unlicensed contractor admits taking money, doing illegal work
Raleigh inmate on work release accused of raping woman, DPS confirms
JCPenney to close store at Cary Towne Center
Fort Bragg housing concerns include mold, structural decay
Fayetteville man arrested on child sex exploitation charges
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Dog killed, puppy emaciated after being left in park, warrants say
Cheers for Boo: NC State introduces new athletics director
Show More
2 men suspected of stealing TVs from three Walmarts in Raleigh
American Lung Association gives North Carolina failing grades
Gov. Roy Cooper appoints 5 new members to State Board of Elections
After backlash, Durham taproom extends time children are allowed
Missing man pulled from Raleigh quarry did not survive
More News