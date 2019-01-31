The 3 best cafes in Chapel Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering
Photo: anthony a./Yelp
Topping the list is The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering. The popular brunch spot, located at 750 MLK Jr. Blvd., is the highest rated cafe in Chapel Hill, boasting four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.
2. Olio & Aceto Cafe
Photo: yuri o./Yelp
Next up is Olio & Aceto Cafe, situated at 400 S. Elliott Road. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Soul Cocina
Photo: soul cocina/Yelp
Last but not least, Soul Cocina, located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, serving vegan and gluten-free Colombfare, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.