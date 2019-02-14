FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best chocolatiers and shops in Raleigh

Videri Chocolate Factory. | Photo: Vanessa L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best chocolatiers and shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for chocolate.

1. Escazu Artisan Chocolates



Photo: messer k./Yelp

Topping the list is Escazu Artisan Chocolates. Located at 936 N. Blount St. in Mordecai, the chocolatier and shop, which offers coffee and tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is the highest rated chocolatier and shop in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.

2. Videri Chocolate Factory



Photo: nathaniel e./Yelp

Next up is Videri Chocolate Factory, situated at 327 W. Davie St. With four stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kilwins



Photo: tony j./Yelp

Kilwins, located at 200 Park At North Hills St., Suite #110, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.
