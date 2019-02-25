The 3 best escape game spots in Durham

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.
1. Bull City Escape
Topping the list is Bull City Escape. Located at 711 Iredell St., the escape game spot is the highest rated escape game spot in Durham, boasting five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mission X Escape
Next up is Mission X Escape, situated at 3400 Westgate Drive, Suite #8. With 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the venues and event space, escape game and team building activity spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. NC Escape
NC Escape, located at 119 Orange St., Suite #101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game and team building activity spot four stars out of 22 reviews.
---
