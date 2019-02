The 3 best escape game spots in Durham

1. Bull City Escape

In search of a new favorite escape game spot?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.Topping the list is Bull City Escape . Located at 711 Iredell St., the escape game spot is the highest rated escape game spot in Durham, boasting five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Mission X Escape , situated at 3400 Westgate Drive, Suite #8. With 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the venues and event space, escape game and team building activity spot has proven to be a local favorite. NC Escape , located at 119 Orange St., Suite #101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game and team building activity spot four stars out of 22 reviews.---