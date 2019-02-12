The 3 best Greek spots in Chapel Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Kipos Greek Taverna
Photo: kipos greek taverna/Yelp
Topping the list is Kipos Greek Taverna. Located at 431 W. Franklin St., the Greek spot is the highest rated Greek restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting four stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pita Grill
Photo: gina p./Yelp
Next up is Pita Grill, situated at 1129 Weaver Dairy Road. With four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Greek and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Grk Yeero
Photo: sonia p./Yelp
Grk Yeero, located at 169 E. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Greek spot four stars out of 28 reviews.