FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best Greek spots in Chapel Hill

Pita Grill. | Photo: Catherine L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Greek fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Kipos Greek Taverna



Photo: kipos greek taverna/Yelp

Topping the list is Kipos Greek Taverna. Located at 431 W. Franklin St., the Greek spot is the highest rated Greek restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting four stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pita Grill



Photo: gina p./Yelp

Next up is Pita Grill, situated at 1129 Weaver Dairy Road. With four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Greek and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Grk Yeero



Photo: sonia p./Yelp

Grk Yeero, located at 169 E. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Greek spot four stars out of 28 reviews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Durham's County Fare closes after being open for less than 1 year
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
300 seniors on Durham Meals on Wheels waiting list
How second shutdown could affect SNAP food stamp program
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: 16 firefighting units respond to apartment fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News