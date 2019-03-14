Food & Drink

The 3 best Indian eateries in Fayetteville

Tandoori Bites. | Photo: Patty F./Yelp

Craving Indian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.


1. Tandoori Bites




Photo: Peter O./Yelp

Topping the list is Tandoori Bites. Located at 1916 Skibo Road, Unit A1, it is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp. You can find it in the Marketfair Shopping Center.

2. Bombay Bistro




Photo: Ashley P./Yelp

Next up is Bombay Bistro, situated at 5945 Cliffdale Road, Suite 1101. With four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Pakistani and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

"Absolutely delicious," wrote Yelper Lashona M. "Great customer service and flavorful food. Small intimate atmosphere, which is really comfortable."

3. Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine




Photo: Pinke P./Yelp

Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine, located at 3401 Raeford Road, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
---

