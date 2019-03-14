The 3 best Indian eateries in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Tandoori Bites
Photo: Peter O./Yelp
Topping the list is Tandoori Bites. Located at 1916 Skibo Road, Unit A1, it is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp. You can find it in the Marketfair Shopping Center.
2. Bombay Bistro
Photo: Ashley P./Yelp
Next up is Bombay Bistro, situated at 5945 Cliffdale Road, Suite 1101. With four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Pakistani and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
"Absolutely delicious," wrote Yelper Lashona M. "Great customer service and flavorful food. Small intimate atmosphere, which is really comfortable."
3. Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine
Photo: Pinke P./Yelp
Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine, located at 3401 Raeford Road, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
---
