Looking to try the top pubs around?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.Topping the list is The Federal . Located at 914 W. Main St., it's the highest rated pub in Durham, boasting four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp.Next up is City Center's Pour Taproom , situated at 202 N. Corcoran St. With 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the pub featuring pour-your-own taps has proven to be a local favorite.Downtown's 106 Main , located at 106 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.---