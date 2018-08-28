The 3 best spots for açaí bowls in Chapel Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top acai bowl sources in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when you're in the mood for a healthful bowl packed with the South American superfood.
1. The Purple Bowl
Photo: evan d./Yelp
Topping the list is The Purple Bowl. Located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite B, it is the highest-rated acai bowl spot in Chapel Hill. The acai menu includes the Simple Bowl, topped with bananas, strawberries, almonds and honey; the Vanilla Almond Protein Bowl, made with a base blend of vanilla protein powder and topped with bananas, strawberries, almonds, bee pollen, chia seeds and honey; and the Tropical Bowl, topped with bananas, kiwi, shaved coconut, chia seeds and honey. (Find the full menu here.)
2. Clean Juice
Photo: Dan H./Yelp
Next up is Clean Juice, situated at 1800 E. Franklin St., Suite 22. With 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the chain has proven to be a local favorite. The menu includes the Freedom Bowl, made with organic acai, almond milk, banana, blueberries, coconut chips, coconut oil, dates, granola, strawberries and vanilla. Or, try the Green Bowl made with acai, almond milk, banana, granola, honey, kale, matcha and spinach.
3. Frutta Bowls
Photo: margaret h./Yelp
Then there's nationwide chain Frutta Bowls, which has a local outpost at 140 W. Franklin St., Suite 120. Yelpers give the popular spot for juice, smoothies and acai bowls 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews. Build your own bowl with acai or pitaya bases, and toppings like kale, banana and other fruits. Or, choose a pre-made order like the Superfood bowl, which has a base of kale, acai, pitaya, pineapple and almond milk, and toppings of granola, banana, strawberries, coconut and chia seeds.