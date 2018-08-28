FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best spots for açaí bowls in Chapel Hill

Frutta Bowls. | Photo: Filip M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for acai bowls?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top acai bowl sources in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when you're in the mood for a healthful bowl packed with the South American superfood.

1. The Purple Bowl



Photo: evan d./Yelp

Topping the list is The Purple Bowl. Located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite B, it is the highest-rated acai bowl spot in Chapel Hill. The acai menu includes the Simple Bowl, topped with bananas, strawberries, almonds and honey; the Vanilla Almond Protein Bowl, made with a base blend of vanilla protein powder and topped with bananas, strawberries, almonds, bee pollen, chia seeds and honey; and the Tropical Bowl, topped with bananas, kiwi, shaved coconut, chia seeds and honey. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Clean Juice



Photo: Dan H./Yelp

Next up is Clean Juice, situated at 1800 E. Franklin St., Suite 22. With 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the chain has proven to be a local favorite. The menu includes the Freedom Bowl, made with organic acai, almond milk, banana, blueberries, coconut chips, coconut oil, dates, granola, strawberries and vanilla. Or, try the Green Bowl made with acai, almond milk, banana, granola, honey, kale, matcha and spinach.

3. Frutta Bowls



Photo: margaret h./Yelp

Then there's nationwide chain Frutta Bowls, which has a local outpost at 140 W. Franklin St., Suite 120. Yelpers give the popular spot for juice, smoothies and acai bowls 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews. Build your own bowl with acai or pitaya bases, and toppings like kale, banana and other fruits. Or, choose a pre-made order like the Superfood bowl, which has a base of kale, acai, pitaya, pineapple and almond milk, and toppings of granola, banana, strawberries, coconut and chia seeds.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Durham gets a new grocery store: Sprouts Farmers Market
Indian spot Curry in a Hurry now open in downtown Raleigh food hall
Pucker up! Krispy Kreme rolls out lemon glazed flavor for Labor Day
Move over Red Delicious, there's a new top apple in town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
NC congressional map ruling: What it means for November election
Ohio children abducted by non-custodial mother found safe
Concerned parents consider legal action to stop proposed school reassignment
Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Booz Allen Hamilton expanding, creating 200 jobs in Cumberland County
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
More News