The 3 best spots to score hot pot in Cary

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot spots in Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Chengdu 7 Sichuan Cuisine
Photo: thomas r./Yelp
Topping the list is Chengdu 7 Sichuan Cuisine. Located at 748 E. Chatham St., Suite E, the Szechuan spot, which offers hot pot and more, is the highest rated hot pot spot in Cary, boasting 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.
2. Good Harvest
Photo: xing l./Yelp
Next up is Good Harvest, situated at 1104 Ledsome Lane, Suite #105. With four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. So Hot
Photo: man j./Yelp
So hot, located at 1937 High House Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Szechuan spot, which offers hot pot and more, four stars out of 50 reviews.
---
