The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Tupelo Honey
Photo: tupelo honey/Yelp
Topping the list is Tupelo Honey. Located at 425 Oberlin Road, the breakfast and brunch, Southern and New American spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Smashed Waffle Company
Photo: nirrasha w./Yelp
Next up is The Smashed Waffle Company, situated at 2304 Hillsborough St., Suite #100. With 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score waffles has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Flying Biscuit Cafe - Raleigh
Photo: siaolan a./Yelp
Flying Biscuit Cafe - Raleigh, located at 2016 Clark Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, four stars out of 578 reviews.
4. Rise Cameron Village
Photo: elijah c./Yelp
Rise Cameron Village, a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers doughnuts and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 152 Yelp reviews. Head over to 530 Daniels St. to see for yourself.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.