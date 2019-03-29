Food & Drink

The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in Raleigh

The Smashed Waffle Company. | Photo: Katina V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving breakfast and brunch food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.


1. Tupelo Honey




Photo: tupelo honey/Yelp

Topping the list is Tupelo Honey. Located at 425 Oberlin Road, the breakfast and brunch, Southern and New American spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Smashed Waffle Company




Photo: nirrasha w./Yelp

Next up is The Smashed Waffle Company, situated at 2304 Hillsborough St., Suite #100. With 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score waffles has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flying Biscuit Cafe - Raleigh




Photo: siaolan a./Yelp

Flying Biscuit Cafe - Raleigh, located at 2016 Clark Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, four stars out of 578 reviews.

4. Rise Cameron Village





Photo: elijah c./Yelp

Rise Cameron Village, a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers doughnuts and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 152 Yelp reviews. Head over to 530 Daniels St. to see for yourself.
---

