The 4 best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican eateries around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Photo: rebecca c./Yelp
Topping the list is Gonza Tacos Y Tequila. Located downtown at 2100 Hillsborough St. in the Aloft Hotel, it is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp. Gonza, which has four other outposts in the region, specializes in Colombian-Mexican cuisine.
2. Jose and Sons
Photo: nada s./Yelp
Next up is Jose and Sons, situated at 327 W. Davie St. With four stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp, the New American and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite, offering everything from braised collard green tamales to chile-braised brisket.
3. Centro
Photo: maddi s./Yelp
Centro, located at 106 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery four stars out of 341 reviews. It serves up locally sourced Mexican and Latin American cuisine.
4. Virgil's Original Taqueria
Photo: virgil's original taqueria/Yelp
Then there's Virgil's Original Taqueria, a bar and Mexican spot that has earned four stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. It's operated by Local Icon Hospitality and features "Mexican-inspired cuisine with a Southern twist," per its website. Head over to 126 S. Salisbury St. to try it for yourself.