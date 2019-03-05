Food & Drink

The 4 best music venues in Durham

Motorco Music Hall. | Photo: Bryan C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the best music venues near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.


1. DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center




Photo: jolanda d./Yelp

Topping the list is DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center. Located at 123 Vivian St. Downtown, the music venue and performing art spot is the highest rated music venue in Durham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp.

2. Motorco Music Hall




Photo: matt k./Yelp

Next up is Motorco Music Hall, situated at 723 Rigsbee Ave. With four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the bar, music venue and dance club has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Bullpen




Photo: nancy n./Yelp

Downtown's The Bullpen, located at 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, music venue and New American spot four stars out of 53 reviews.

4. Arcana Bar and Lounge





Photo: andrea d./Yelp

Arcana Bar and Lounge, a cocktail bar and music venue located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 331 W. Main St., Suite #002, to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
