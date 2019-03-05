The 4 best music venues in Durham

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.
1. DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Photo: jolanda d./Yelp
Topping the list is DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center. Located at 123 Vivian St. Downtown, the music venue and performing art spot is the highest rated music venue in Durham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp.
2. Motorco Music Hall
Photo: matt k./Yelp
Next up is Motorco Music Hall, situated at 723 Rigsbee Ave. With four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the bar, music venue and dance club has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Bullpen
Photo: nancy n./Yelp
Downtown's The Bullpen, located at 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, music venue and New American spot four stars out of 53 reviews.
4. Arcana Bar and Lounge
Photo: andrea d./Yelp
Arcana Bar and Lounge, a cocktail bar and music venue located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 331 W. Main St., Suite #002, to see for yourself.
---
