FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best Southern spots in Fayetteville

Kinlaw's Welcome Grill. | Photo: Donald S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

---

1. Mission BBQ



Photo: rachel s./yelp

Check out Mission BBQ, which is located at 1932 Skibo Rd. With 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp, this traditional American spot offers barbecue and more.

As part of a chain that has several outposts, Mission BBQ's Fayetteville location has proven to be a local favorite. Try the pulled pork platter or sandwich with mac-n-cheese on the side. The spot offers soda, iced tea and lemonade for drinks. See the full menu here.

Yelper Jhered H. wrote, "I really liked the quality and flavor of the brisket and the pulled pork. They have a variety of different barbecue sauces that are made with molasses and not vinegar-based."

2. Texas Roadhouse



Photo: tina n./Yelp

Texas Roadhouse, located at 4195 Sycamore Dairy Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the American spot four stars out of 141 reviews.

Texas Roadhouse is an international chain with locations across the world. Look for country dinners on the menu. Choices include: country vegetable plate, country fried sirloin, pulled pork dinner and more.

Yelper Michael C. noted, "I always get the ribs, which are always falling off the bone and delicious."

3. Kinlaw's Welcome Grill



Photo: donald s./Yelp

Kinlaw's Welcome Grill, a traditional Southern spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1816 Sapona Road to see for yourself.

Kinlaw's specializes in barbecue and Southern home style food. In addition to barbecue, expect meatloaf, batter fried pork chops and Southern fried chicken on the menu. The spot offers daily specials throughout the week that can be viewed here.

4. Lindy's Restaurant



Photo: Bbq r./Yelp

Check out Lindy's Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find this Southern spot at 3001 Raeford Road.

Established in 1968, Lindy's Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. To start the day, try the pancakes and biscuits at breakfast. For dinner, Lindy's has spaghetti that is prepared 10 different ways. Daily specials are available.

Yelper Brad M. noted, "This is a real local diner. We tried the Southern Omelette with grits, a biscuit and a side of smoked sausage."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFayetteville
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Help us fight hunger for the holidays
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Christmas tree vendors brace for rush in spite of new Amazon service
Highway patrol: Pedestrian stepped into path of truck on I-40
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
Show More
Raleigh middle school collects food for families in need ahead of holiday
Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville school grows to 34 students
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in Durham crash
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
More News