The 4 best Southern spots in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
---
1. Mission BBQ
Photo: rachel s./yelp
Check out Mission BBQ, which is located at 1932 Skibo Rd. With 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp, this traditional American spot offers barbecue and more.
As part of a chain that has several outposts, Mission BBQ's Fayetteville location has proven to be a local favorite. Try the pulled pork platter or sandwich with mac-n-cheese on the side. The spot offers soda, iced tea and lemonade for drinks. See the full menu here.
Yelper Jhered H. wrote, "I really liked the quality and flavor of the brisket and the pulled pork. They have a variety of different barbecue sauces that are made with molasses and not vinegar-based."
2. Texas Roadhouse
Photo: tina n./Yelp
Texas Roadhouse, located at 4195 Sycamore Dairy Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the American spot four stars out of 141 reviews.
Texas Roadhouse is an international chain with locations across the world. Look for country dinners on the menu. Choices include: country vegetable plate, country fried sirloin, pulled pork dinner and more.
Yelper Michael C. noted, "I always get the ribs, which are always falling off the bone and delicious."
3. Kinlaw's Welcome Grill
Photo: donald s./Yelp
Kinlaw's Welcome Grill, a traditional Southern spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1816 Sapona Road to see for yourself.
Kinlaw's specializes in barbecue and Southern home style food. In addition to barbecue, expect meatloaf, batter fried pork chops and Southern fried chicken on the menu. The spot offers daily specials throughout the week that can be viewed here.
4. Lindy's Restaurant
Photo: Bbq r./Yelp
Check out Lindy's Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find this Southern spot at 3001 Raeford Road.
Established in 1968, Lindy's Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. To start the day, try the pancakes and biscuits at breakfast. For dinner, Lindy's has spaghetti that is prepared 10 different ways. Daily specials are available.
Yelper Brad M. noted, "This is a real local diner. We tried the Southern Omelette with grits, a biscuit and a side of smoked sausage."