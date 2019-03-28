The 4 best spots to score hot dogs in Durham

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Lucky's Delicatessen
Photo: gillian m./Yelp
Topping the list is Lucky's Delicatessen. Located at 105 W. Chapel Hill St. Downtown, the deli, which offers hot dogs, sandwiches and more, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Durham, boasting four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.
2. King's Sandwich Shop
Photo: jeff f./Yelp
Next up is King's Sandwich Shop, situated at 701 Foster St. With four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Wimpy's Grill
Photo: arielle H./Yelp
Wimpy's Grill, located at 617 Hicks St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, four stars out of 72 reviews.
4. The Dog House
Photo: the dog house/Yelp
The Dog House, a spot to score hot dogs, barbecue and shaved ice, is another go-to, with 3.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2009 Guess Road to see for yourself.
---
