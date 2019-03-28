Food & Drink

The 4 best spots to score hot dogs in Durham

Photo: The Dog House/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more hot dogs in your life as the Major League Baseball season swings into action this week?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.


1. Lucky's Delicatessen




Photo: gillian m./Yelp

Topping the list is Lucky's Delicatessen. Located at 105 W. Chapel Hill St. Downtown, the deli, which offers hot dogs, sandwiches and more, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Durham, boasting four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

2. King's Sandwich Shop




Photo: jeff f./Yelp

Next up is King's Sandwich Shop, situated at 701 Foster St. With four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wimpy's Grill




Photo: arielle H./Yelp

Wimpy's Grill, located at 617 Hicks St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, four stars out of 72 reviews.

4. The Dog House





Photo: the dog house/Yelp

The Dog House, a spot to score hot dogs, barbecue and shaved ice, is another go-to, with 3.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2009 Guess Road to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamhoodline
TOP STORIES
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
UNC freshman star Nassir Little listed as questionable for Sweet Sixteen game
Shake Shack coming to Cary
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
Democrats propose bills to protect LGBTQ citizens in North Carolina
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
2 women found shot, dead in bathroom of Wayne County house
Show More
24-year-old Person County Walmart employee wins $1M on scratch-off
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Flu now responsible for 165 NC deaths so far this season
7th grade teacher assigned anti-Trump essay for students to review
More TOP STORIES News