The 4 best yoga spots in Cary

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.
1. Republic of Yoga
Photo: republic of yoga/Yelp
Topping the list is the Republic of Yoga. Located at 202 Ledgestone Way, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Cary, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wiseind Yoga
Photo: wisemind yoga/Yelp
Next up is WiseMind Yoga, situated at 302A Pebble Creek Drive. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cary Flow Yoga
Photo: colin r./Yelp
Cary Flow Yoga, located at 2045 Renaissance Park Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chiropractor, yoga and massage therapist spot 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.
4. Cary Hot Yoga
Photo: richard v./Yelp
Cary Hot Yoga, a yoga spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 972 Kildaire Farm Road to see for yourself.
---
