Food & Drink

The 4 best yoga spots in Cary

Photo: Republic of Yoga/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best yoga options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.

1. Republic of Yoga




Photo: republic of yoga/Yelp

Topping the list is the Republic of Yoga. Located at 202 Ledgestone Way, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Cary, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wiseind Yoga




Photo: wisemind yoga/Yelp

Next up is WiseMind Yoga, situated at 302A Pebble Creek Drive. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cary Flow Yoga




Photo: colin r./Yelp

Cary Flow Yoga, located at 2045 Renaissance Park Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chiropractor, yoga and massage therapist spot 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

4. Cary Hot Yoga





Photo: richard v./Yelp

Cary Hot Yoga, a yoga spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 972 Kildaire Farm Road to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Troubleshooter: State takes a year to get child's autopsy to grieving mom
Man charged in Fayetteville cold case now charged in two more rapes
Cast, crew of 'The Best of Enemies' visit Durham for special screening
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Show More
Some Durham residents hope city leaders reject $1.7 million proposal for more officers
Wake school board requests money to fix or replace failing school buses
Co-worker said it was 'out of character' for Diana Keel to miss work
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
More TOP STORIES News