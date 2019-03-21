Food & Drink

The 5 best Korean spots in Cary

Oiso. | Photo: Xiaofeng Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a tasty Korean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Oiso




Topping the list is Oiso. Located at 1305 N.W. Maynard Road, the sushi bar, Japanese and Korean spot is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Cary, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aroma Korea




Next up is Aroma Korea, situated at 160 N.E. Maynard Road, Suite #114. With 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Korean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. H Mart - Cary




H Mart - Cary, located at 1961 High House Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, food court and Korean spot four stars out of 274 reviews.

4. Golden Pig Korean Cuisine




Golden Pig Korean Cuisine, a Korean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 177 Yelp reviews. Head over to 815 W. Chatham St. to see for yourself.

5. Tangerine Cafe




Check out Tangerine Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai, Korean and Indian spot at 2422 S.W. Cary Parkway.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Unlicensed contractor at center of Troubleshooter investigations charged
Man charged with killing wife to return to North Carolina from Arizona
Death certificates in limbo amid autopsy backlog in North Carolina
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
NC gets F grade for keeping lead out of drinking water at school
Tar Heels prepare for NCAA tournament game against Iona
Show More
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina
Fort Bragg's FORSCOM welcomes new four-star general
North Carolina bulldog to be featured in iconic Cadbury bunny commercial
More TOP STORIES News