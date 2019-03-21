The 5 best Korean spots in Cary

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Oiso
Topping the list is Oiso. Located at 1305 N.W. Maynard Road, the sushi bar, Japanese and Korean spot is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Cary, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.
2. Aroma Korea
Next up is Aroma Korea, situated at 160 N.E. Maynard Road, Suite #114. With 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Korean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. H Mart - Cary
H Mart - Cary, located at 1961 High House Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, food court and Korean spot four stars out of 274 reviews.
4. Golden Pig Korean Cuisine
Golden Pig Korean Cuisine, a Korean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 177 Yelp reviews. Head over to 815 W. Chatham St. to see for yourself.
5. Tangerine Cafe
Check out Tangerine Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai, Korean and Indian spot at 2422 S.W. Cary Parkway.
---
