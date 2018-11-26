FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Mediterranean spots in Fayetteville

Pharaohs Village. | Photo: Ahmad K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a mouthwatering Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pharaohs Village



Photo: sanad a./Yelp

Topping the list is Pharaohs Village. Located at 2425 Hope Mills Road, the spot is the highest rated Mediterranean restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting five stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

Pharaohs Village is a casual grill and market specializing in Mediterranean and traditional American cuisine. Expect kebabs, lamb kofta, gyros, tabbouleh and more, and end your dining experience with baklava for dessert. Take a gander at the full menu here.

2. Olea



Photo: olea/Yelp

Next up is Olea, situated at 1992 Skibo Road. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

With two locations in the area, Olea offers Greek and Mediterranean fare in a relaxed atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of salads, appetizers, wraps and more. Specialties include fefta (ground lamb and beef with onions) and moussaka (baked eggplant, potatoes, onions and ground beef).

Yelper Amy F. recently wrote, "The food is great. I don't know how they do it but their chicken is always cooked perfectly and their rice is phenomenal!"

3. George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs



Photo: jean k./Yelp

George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs, a Greek spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6238 Yadkin Road to see for yourself.

Per its name, this spot features a wide variety of cold and hot subs; lamb, beef and chicken gyros; Greek salads; Italian pastas; burgers and more. George's also offers a few selections for children.

4. Zorba's Gyro On A Spit



Photo: jackie k./Yelp

Check out Zorba's Gyro On A Spit, which has earned four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek and Mediterranean spot at 2919 Raeford Road.

Zorba's offers an assortment of appetizers, salads, pizza, pasta and more. Look for the gyro and souvlaki among the spot's specialty plates.

Giving Zorba five stars, Yelper N W. recently wrote, "Three meals a day served with an attention to detail and more than fairly priced. The Signature Gyro is hard to beat. My favorite is the Mediterranean Greek salad with roasted lamb from the spit."

5. Alberto's Restaurant



Photo: alberto's restaurant/Yelp

Finally, there's Alberto's Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 25 reviews. Stop by 6829 Fillyaw Road to hit up the Greek spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

Start with the spinach pie, stuffed grape leaves or fried zucchini. As for mains, Alberto's offers both chicken and pork souvlaki pitas. Burgers, wraps and hot subs are also available.

"I definitely recommend this place for a gyro!" Yelper Mic S. recently noted. "The food is very fresh, the portions are generous, and the service is very prompt."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFayetteville
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers
Golden Belt gets a new brewery: Hi-Wire Brewing
Holiday leftovers guide: How long turkey and other foods last
Woman saves choking baby at NC Golden Corral
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of Wake Forest Supercuts
FDA says tainted romaine lettuce came from California growing region
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
4 robberies reported near Durham apartment complex in 2 weeks
Reports: Mack Brown to be next UNC football coach 30 years after first stint
Supporters of detained undocumented immigrant rally in Wake County
Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Wake Tech cosmetology students style wigs to help Duke cancer patients
Show More
Couple describes delivering daughter roadside Thanksgiving weekend
Raleigh man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of 2-year-old
Raleigh man gets $1,500 for hitting weight loss goals through app
Midwest snowstorms cause headaches for RDU travelers
3 weeks missing: FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
More News