The 5 best Mediterranean spots in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Pharaohs Village
Photo: sanad a./Yelp
Topping the list is Pharaohs Village. Located at 2425 Hope Mills Road, the spot is the highest rated Mediterranean restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting five stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.
Pharaohs Village is a casual grill and market specializing in Mediterranean and traditional American cuisine. Expect kebabs, lamb kofta, gyros, tabbouleh and more, and end your dining experience with baklava for dessert. Take a gander at the full menu here.
2. Olea
Photo: olea/Yelp
Next up is Olea, situated at 1992 Skibo Road. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
With two locations in the area, Olea offers Greek and Mediterranean fare in a relaxed atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of salads, appetizers, wraps and more. Specialties include fefta (ground lamb and beef with onions) and moussaka (baked eggplant, potatoes, onions and ground beef).
Yelper Amy F. recently wrote, "The food is great. I don't know how they do it but their chicken is always cooked perfectly and their rice is phenomenal!"
3. George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs
Photo: jean k./Yelp
George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs, a Greek spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6238 Yadkin Road to see for yourself.
Per its name, this spot features a wide variety of cold and hot subs; lamb, beef and chicken gyros; Greek salads; Italian pastas; burgers and more. George's also offers a few selections for children.
4. Zorba's Gyro On A Spit
Photo: jackie k./Yelp
Check out Zorba's Gyro On A Spit, which has earned four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek and Mediterranean spot at 2919 Raeford Road.
Zorba's offers an assortment of appetizers, salads, pizza, pasta and more. Look for the gyro and souvlaki among the spot's specialty plates.
Giving Zorba five stars, Yelper N W. recently wrote, "Three meals a day served with an attention to detail and more than fairly priced. The Signature Gyro is hard to beat. My favorite is the Mediterranean Greek salad with roasted lamb from the spit."
5. Alberto's Restaurant
Photo: alberto's restaurant/Yelp
Finally, there's Alberto's Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 25 reviews. Stop by 6829 Fillyaw Road to hit up the Greek spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Start with the spinach pie, stuffed grape leaves or fried zucchini. As for mains, Alberto's offers both chicken and pork souvlaki pitas. Burgers, wraps and hot subs are also available.
"I definitely recommend this place for a gyro!" Yelper Mic S. recently noted. "The food is very fresh, the portions are generous, and the service is very prompt."