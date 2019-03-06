The 5 best spots to score doughnuts in Durham

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut sources in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Rise Biscuits & Donuts
Photo: td t./Yelp
Topping the list is Rise Biscuits & Donuts. Located at 8200 Renaissance Parkway, Suite #1003, it's the highest rated doughnut shop in Durham, boasting four stars out of 612 reviews on Yelp.
2. Monuts
Photo: sophie s/Yelp
Next up is Old West Durham's Monuts, situated at 1002 Ninth St. With four stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers doughnuts, bagels and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Carolina Glazed Donuts
Photo: pratistha p./Yelp
Carolina Glazed Donuts, located at 5400 S. Miami Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score doughnuts and caffeinated beverages 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews.
4. Rise Biscuits & Donuts
Photo: juli g./Yelp
Rise Biscuits & Donuts in Central Park is another go-to, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 401 Foster St. to see for yourself.
5. Early Bird Donuts
Photo: k k./Yelp
And finally, check out Early Bird Donuts, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and cafe at 2816 Erwin Road, Suite #101.
