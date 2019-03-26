The 5 best spots to score hot dogs in Chapel Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen
Topping the list is Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Located at 1305 E. Franklin St., the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and hot dogs, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 570 reviews on Yelp.
2. Al's Burger Shack
Next up is Al's Burger Shack, situated at 516 W. Franklin St. With 4.5 stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers and hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Buns
Buns, located at 107 N. Columbia St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and hot dogs four stars out of 330 reviews.
4. Al's Burger Shack
Al's Burger Shack, a spot to score burgers and hot dogs, is another go-to, with four stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 708 Market St. to see for yourself.
5. Trolly Stop Hot Dogs - Chapel Hill
Check out Trolly Stop Hot Dogs - Chapel Hill, which has earned four stars out of 3 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot dogs and burgers at 104 W. Franklin St.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.