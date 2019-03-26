Food & Drink

The 5 best spots to score hot dogs in Chapel Hill

Photo: Trolly Stop Hot Dogs - Chapel Hill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best hot dogs around town as the Major League Baseball season swings into action this week?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.


1. Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen




Topping the list is Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Located at 1305 E. Franklin St., the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and hot dogs, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 570 reviews on Yelp.

2. Al's Burger Shack




Next up is Al's Burger Shack, situated at 516 W. Franklin St. With 4.5 stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers and hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Buns




Buns, located at 107 N. Columbia St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and hot dogs four stars out of 330 reviews.

4. Al's Burger Shack




Al's Burger Shack, a spot to score burgers and hot dogs, is another go-to, with four stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 708 Market St. to see for yourself.

5. Trolly Stop Hot Dogs - Chapel Hill




Check out Trolly Stop Hot Dogs - Chapel Hill, which has earned four stars out of 3 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot dogs and burgers at 104 W. Franklin St.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
