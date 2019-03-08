Food & Drink

The 5 best spots to score seafood in Durham

M Sushi. | Photo: Jasmine T./Yelp

By Hoodline


Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. M Sushi




Photo: katherine z./Yelp

Topping the list is M Sushi. Located at 311 Holland St. in Central Park, the sushi bar and Japanese spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated seafood spot in Durham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp.

2. Saltbox Seafood Joint




Photo: ije u./Yelp

Next up is the Saltbox Seafood Joint, situated at 608 N. Mangum St. With four stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine




Photo: mi peru peruvian cuisine/Yelp

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine, located at 4015 University Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews.

4. Burger Bach




Photo: aribah s./Yelp

Burger Bach, a gastropub that offers burgers and seafood in Old West Durham, is another go-to, with four stars out of 280 Yelp reviews. Head over to 737 Ninth St., Suite #220, to see for yourself.

5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill




Photo: firebirds wood fired grill/Yelp

Check out Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has earned four stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, at 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite #910.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
