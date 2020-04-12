Food & Drink

The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings

Next time you head to Fresh Market you will need to be equipped with a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Beginning on Tuesday, April 14, the North Carolina-based grocery store announced Saturday they will require all guests to wear a face-covering of some sort.



According to a news release, the grocery store chain has already implemented plexiglass shield at the checkout lane and contactless credit card payments. Cashiers are also equipped gloves and are asked to participate in scheduled hand washings.

The recent change follows along with Governor Roy Cooper's latest executive order which will require stricter social distancing guidelines for stores.

READ MORE: Gov. Cooper executive order requires stricter social distancing rules at stores, make changes to unemployment process
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncface maskcoronavirusshoppinggrocery storenorth carolina news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Durham Co. long-term care facility
Pleasant Easter Sunday, risk of severe weather Monday morning
Grassroots movement producing thousands of masks nationwide
Rabbi recovers from COVID-19, then symptoms return
Raleigh churches, restaurants provide free Easter meals
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Cary sports store offers used equipment to help those at home stay active
Show More
Duke Energy prepares for outages ahead of Easter weekend storms
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Presiding Bishop offers hope for churchgoers during COVID-19 pandemic
Raleigh couple possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Fayetteville Hardee's
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News