The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings

Beginning on Tuesday, April 14, the North Carolina-based grocery store announced Saturday they will require all guests to wear a face-covering of some sort.
To help keep our communities safe, we are requiring all guests to wear a face covering before entering the store starting April 14.— The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) April 11, 2020
Need to make one? Visit the CDC website: https://t.co/bOipjZgsCM
Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. pic.twitter.com/yoHxq42u1v
According to a news release, the grocery store chain has already implemented plexiglass shield at the checkout lane and contactless credit card payments. Cashiers are also equipped gloves and are asked to participate in scheduled hand washings.
The recent change follows along with Governor Roy Cooper's latest executive order which will require stricter social distancing guidelines for stores.
