Food & Drink

This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in North Carolina

Samuel Adams released its new Halloween beer named "Utopias, " and getting your hands on one is going to be tough to do.
The beer contains 28 percent alcohol, making it illegal in 15 states, including North Carolina.

To put it into perspective, a standard Sam Adams lager only has 5 percent alcohol.

Also, there were only 100-casks made, and it's going to cost you around $210 for this exclusive beer.
