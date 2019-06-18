Food & Drink

Everyone gets a taco, claim your free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell

Calling all taco lovers! Tuesday, June 18th is the day to get your free taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

As part of the company's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos will be available at all U.S. chains for free during 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can order your free taco by going inside any Taco Bell restaurant during the designated time frame or you can order from their mobile app.

The concept is the same as the brand's MLB partnership promo "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." However instead of scoring the freebie when a baseball players steals a base, the stipulation was if an NBA team wins on the road anytime between tipoff May 30 and June 16, we all win.

"Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone's G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco," said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's Global Chief Brand Officer.

The Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors went on to win the championship on June 13th.


For more information on how to "steal" your free taco you can visit, www.tacobell.com/stealataco-terms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellsocietyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather today
I-Team: U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Duke-UNC Consortium
Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
Show More
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
More TOP STORIES News