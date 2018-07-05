FOOD & DRINK

Top 5 spots to savor breakfast and brunch fare in Chapel Hill

The Purple Bowl. | Photo: Evan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new breakfast and brunch destination?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top morning spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants to meet your needs.

1. Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen



Photo: Al P./Yelp

Topping the list is Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Located at 1305 E. Franklin St., it is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 528 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 1978, the cafe's original location is in Louisburg. Its biscuits, based on a family recipe, are used to make the many sandwich options on the menu. Sausage, bacon, country ham and much more are available, but the chicken breast biscuit sandwich seems to be the standout here.

2. The Purple Bowl



PHOTO: CATESBY D./YELP

Next up is The Purple Bowl, situated at 306 W. Franklin St. downtown, where a focused menu of acai bowls and toast greets diners.

The bowls begin with unsweetened acai, bananas, strawberries and hemp milk, and expand to include fruits, vegetables, seeds and other healthy ingredients. You can design your own or select a bowl from the menu. Avocado toast is also available, as is a peanut butter and banana version with cocoa nibs. With 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering



Photo: Sera C./Yelp

The Root Cellar Cafe and Catering (formerly Foster's Market Chapel Hill), located at 750 MLK Jr. Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 136 reviews.

The food is made from scratch daily with many local ingredients, according to the restaurant. You'll find sandwiches, salads, pizzas, soups and desserts, as well as locally roasted coffees. A second location is in Pittsboro.

4. Il Palio



Photo: Il Palio/Yelp
Il Palio is another go-to, with four stars out of 118 Yelp reviews. Italian and American cuisine are served in an upscale setting by executive chef Teddy Diggs, veteran of the Martha's Vineyard and D.C. restaurant scenes.

Morning options include crushed avocado bruschetta, an omelet with mushrooms and goat cheese, and house specialties like ricotta pancakes and brioche French toast with berry compote. Head over to The Siena Hotel at 1505 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

5. Roots



Photo: Uhlee O./Yelp

Finally, there's Roots, a bakery, bistro and bar, which has earned four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp. The eatery says it focuses on local farms, markets and ingredients to produce a "back-home atmosphere and meal," per itswebsite.

There's a Mexican twist to the menu, as evidenced by the presence of huevos rancheros, fried plantains and steak and eggs "al Quetzal" (with rice and black beans). Other morning offerings include pork and grits, pancakes and a goat cheese and egg sandwich. You can find Roots at 161 E. Franklin St.
