Top pizza choices in Chapel Hill for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Chapel Hill boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---
1. Magone Italian Grill & Pizza
photo: charlene c./yelp
Topping the list is Magone Italian Grill & Pizza. Located at 1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Suite F, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.
2. Italian Pizzeria III
Photo: fox e./Yelp
Next up is Italian Pizzeria III, situated at 508 W. Franklin St. With four stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
Photo: lisa w./Yelp
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, located at 501 Meadowmont Village Circle, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 157 reviews.
4. Mellow Mushroom
photo: mellow mushroom/yelp
Mellow Mushroom, a bar that offers pizza and sandwiches, is another go-to, with four stars out of 91 Yelp reviews. Head over to 310 W. Franklin St. to see for yourself.
5. Brenz Pizza Co.
photo: dave s./yelp
Check out Brenz Pizza Co., which has earned four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza, desserts and salads at 3120 Environ Way.