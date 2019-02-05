FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Clayton for takeout and dining in

Photo: First Street Tavern/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Clayton boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Venero's Pizzeria



Photo: ANNABELLE L./Yelp

Topping the list is Venero's Pizzeria. Located at 9973 US Highway 70 West, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the highest rated pizza spot in Clayton, boasting four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.

2. Anthony's Italian Pizza And Pasta



Photo: garrett c./Yelp

Next up is Anthony's Italian Pizza and Pasta, situated at 12989 US 70 Business Highway West. With four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Primo Pizza



Photo: josey h./Yelp

Primo Pizza, located at 226 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian and Hawaiian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 40 reviews.

4. First Street Tavern



Photo: first street tavern/Yelp

First Street Tavern, a wine bar that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 115 E. First St. to see for yourself.

5. 3 Olives Pizza & Deli



Photo: crystal h./Yelp

Check out 3 Olives Pizza & Deli, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1225 Amelia Church Road.
