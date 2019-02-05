FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Fayetteville for takeout and dining in

MOD Pizza. | Photo: Kate A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Fayetteville boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Bubba's 33



Photo: alvarez f./Yelp

Topping the list is Bubba's 33. Located at 500 Westwood Shopping Center, the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and pizza, is the highest rated pizza spot in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mellow Mushroom



PHOTO: MELLOW MUSHROOM/YELP

Next up is Mellow Mushroom, situated at 301 N. McPherson Church Road. With four stars out of 199 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. MOD Pizza



Photo: mod pizza/Yelp

MOD Pizza, located at 1950 Skibo Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and fast food four stars out of 134 reviews.

4. Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant



Photo: r p./Yelp

Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1400 Walter Reed Road, Suite #130, to see for yourself.

5. Newk's Eatery



photo: taneisha g./yelp

Check out Newk's Eatery, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, at 745 Cross Creek Mall, Suite #150.
