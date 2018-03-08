Top Raleigh eats with outside seats

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Grabbing a bite this weekend? Take advantage of the warmer weather while checking out one of these spots with outdoor seating.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Perks: Sits next to one other restaurant (Papa's Pizza) and a dessert joint (Two Roosters Ice Cream)
Outdoor seating description: 18 outdoor tables with outdoor heaters. Walls raise up for added light, or if it's rainy, you can enjoy the outdoors without the weather. Outdoor seating is universal - can sit out in cold and hot weather
Weekend specials: "Everything is special!" - Gonza Salamanca, owner
Location: 7713-39 Lead Mine Road
The Raleigh Times
Perks: Rustic brick background and rooftop access that's Instagram worthy. As the owner says. "This is kind of the postcard picture of Raleigh."
Outdoor seating description: 10 tables overlook Wilmington and Hargett streets
Weekend specials: Seasonal salads, pork nachos with BBQ from the pit
Location: 14 E Hargett Street
Tupelo Honey
Perks: Oberon street side, very urban hip vibe. Accommodates pets
Outdoor seating description: 10 tables, eight covered by large umbrellas, plus a cozy lounge area
Weekend specials: "Thanks!" app allows customers to sign up and accumulate points
Location: 425 Oberlin Road
Raleigh Beer Garden
Perks: Any beer you want is on draft. Has a variety of games on the campus (corn hole, Jenga etc.)
Outdoor seating description: Outdoor seating is virtually unlimited. A live wood bar presents many seats for parties of one.The bar itself opens up to the outside. A tree stands as decor in front of a massive collection of spirits and liquors and that's just the bottom floor
Weekend specials: NC Beer Fest
Location: 614 Glenwood Avenue
MoJoes Burger Joint
Perks: Glenwood Avenue street side, easy access. Food smells fill the air. Wait staff is accessible and incredibly friendly. Pets welcome
Outdoor seating description: 16 tables plus bar style seating
Weekend specials: Changes every day
Location: 620 Glenwood Avenue
The Station at Person Street
Perks: All of the outdoor seating is covered, so if it rains, you're covered. TVs at the bar. Dogs welcome
Outdoor seating description: 19 tables varying is size, plus a bar to fit your outdoor needs, but the walls open up to reveal the inside, outside
Weekend specials: Beer specials Saturday and Sunday; brunch from 11-2 on Sunday. $4 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas on Sundays
Location: 701 N Person Street
Hibernian Irish Pub
Perks: Massive windows open to reveal Raleigh and street happenings. Comfy couches are available downstairs. There's a solid view of parts of the Capital city. Has a very relaxed
Outdoor seating description: Nine tables downstairs street side. Upstairs, at least 16 tables varying in size with a bar. Upstairs also offers heaters
Weekend specials: Draft beer specials, range in variety and prices
Location: 8021 Falls of Neuse Road